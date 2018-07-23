Missing youth’s body fished out from river

Headlines

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bhawanipatna: The body of a youth, who went missing two days ago after he was swept by flood water, was today fished out from Indravati River near Khamarpadar village in Kalahandi district.

The deceased was identified as Sukru Majhi of Khamarpadar village.

According to sources, some locals this morning spotted the body in the river.

On being informed, police reached the village and seized the body. A case of unnatural death was registered into the incident and the body has been sent for post-mortem, said the police.

In the meanwhile, the locals demanded the district administration to pay compensation to the family members of the deceased.

