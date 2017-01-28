Headlines

Missing school boy’s body found from Mahanadi river

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Missing school boy’s body found from Mahanadi river

Cuttack: The body of a standard eleven student missing for two days here in the city was recovered from Mahanadi river.
Police said Nisith Mohanty (18) of CDA area was reported missing on Wednesday when he did not return home after he left home in the evening to attend a coaching class at Pithapur area. After two days of frantic search his body was seen floating near Seashore ghat of the river.  The body was identified after retrieving his bag and identity card lying in the nearby river bank, police said adding that no injury mark was found on the body.
Nisith was a science student of DAV School in Bidanasi here. He was a meritorious student and a good chess player. When he returns home after attending his coaching class in Pithapur area, his father, Nihar Ranjan Mohanty has lodged a complaint with Badambadi police.

Nihar Ranjan has said that he had been to drop Nisith at the coaching class at around 7 am in the morning. While he went back at 12 pm to pick up his son, the tutorial authorities said that he had already left from around 8 am in the morning.

Basing on the evidences, police has started investigation to ascertain the real cause of his death.

Related Items:
Comments

Most Popular

7.8K
Headlines

Hirakhand Express derailed near Rayagada; 20 feared dead
rehearsal rehearsal
3.7K
Headlines

Full dress rehearsal for Republic Day Parade 2017
Hirakhand Hirakhand
3.7K
Headlines

Hirakhand derailment: Probe begins from tomorrow
Reliance Jio Reliance Jio
3.2K
Business

Reliance Jio might extend offer till June
BSNL offer BSNL offer
3.1K
Business

BSNL new offer gives 30 min free voice calls daily
To Top