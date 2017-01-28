Missing school boy’s body found from Mahanadi river

Cuttack: The body of a standard eleven student missing for two days here in the city was recovered from Mahanadi river.

Police said Nisith Mohanty (18) of CDA area was reported missing on Wednesday when he did not return home after he left home in the evening to attend a coaching class at Pithapur area. After two days of frantic search his body was seen floating near Seashore ghat of the river. The body was identified after retrieving his bag and identity card lying in the nearby river bank, police said adding that no injury mark was found on the body.

Nisith was a science student of DAV School in Bidanasi here. He was a meritorious student and a good chess player. When he returns home after attending his coaching class in Pithapur area, his father, Nihar Ranjan Mohanty has lodged a complaint with Badambadi police.

Nihar Ranjan has said that he had been to drop Nisith at the coaching class at around 7 am in the morning. While he went back at 12 pm to pick up his son, the tutorial authorities said that he had already left from around 8 am in the morning.

Basing on the evidences, police has started investigation to ascertain the real cause of his death.