Missing Ratna Bhandar key: Justice Raghubir Das Inquiry Commission submits report

Bhubaneswar: Justice Raghubir Das Inquiry Commission, which was probing into the missing Ratna Bhandar key of Lord Jagannath temple, submitted its final report on Friday.

As per reports, the inquiry commission submitted a 324-page report to the Home department undersecretary, prior to its six-month tenure.

If sources are to believed, the probe panel has highlighted several points in its report, which includes the circumstances under which the key of Srimandir’s Ratna Bhandar went missing and the guidelines for the safekeeping of the key.

The inquiry commission has also suggested some steps to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future, said sources.

On April 4, a 16-member team inspected the condition of Ratna Bhandar following the directives of the Orissa High Court.

However, the Sri Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, during a meeting held on April 4, came to know that the key of the inner chamber of Ratna Bhandar had gone ‘missing’.

After widespread resentment, Odisha Government ordered for a judicial probe, on June 7, into the disappearance of the Ratna Bhandar key. The state government also formed an Inquiry Commission under the chairmanship of a retired judge of Orissa High Court.

However, on June 13, the then Puri Collector Aravind Agarwal, claimed that a ‘duplicate key’ of the Ratna Bhandar has been recovered from Puri district record room by of one of the teams formed to investigate the matter.