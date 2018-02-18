Missing minor girl found dead in Rayagada, rape and murder suspected

Rayagada: Body of a minor girl, who was missing since February 14, was found hanging in a forest near Badaljhar village under Dangasil outpost in Kashipur block of the district on Sunday.

The family of the victim had filed a missing complaint with police earlier; however, the family members have alleged that she has been murdered after rape.

Police seized the body and send it for post-mortem. Meanwhile, police have detained two suspected youths basing on the complaint filed by the victim’s family. Further investigation is on, police said.