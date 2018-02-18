State at Large

Missing minor girl found dead in Rayagada, rape and murder suspected

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Missing minor girl

Rayagada: Body of a minor girl, who was missing since February 14, was found hanging in a forest near Badaljhar village under Dangasil outpost in Kashipur block of the district on Sunday.

The family of the victim had filed a missing complaint with police earlier; however, the family members have alleged that she has been murdered after rape.

Police seized the body and send it for post-mortem. Meanwhile, police have detained two suspected youths basing on the complaint filed by the victim’s family. Further investigation is on, police said.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Maoist Maoist
962
Headlines

Maoists kill civil contractor in Kalahandi
sex racket sex racket
919
Headlines

Sex racket busted in Angul, two held
illicit affair illicit affair
819
Headlines

Police ASI beaten up badly for illicit affair with married woman in Mayurbhanj
To Top