Missing man found dead in Puri, murder suspected

Pipli: The body of a 28-year-old married man was recovered under mysterious circumstances in Pipli police limits of Puri district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Basant Behera, a resident of Kamalasagarpatna village in Hatasahi panchayat in Pipli police limits.

According to sources, Basant was missing since Monday evening. Despite a frantic search, his family members could not trace him. Some locals spotted his body under a tree near a paddy field today.

While a towel was found wrapped around the neck of the deceased, one end of the towel was tied to the branch of a tree. Besides, bruises were found on the right leg of the deceased.

Pipli inspector-in-charge Sarat Kumar Sahu and other staff visited the spot and seized the body. A case of unnatural death was registered and the body was sent for post-mortem.

While the cause of death is still uncertain, the police launched a probe into the case.

Sources said Basant had married Minati of Pidhasahi in Delang police limits three years back. There was a dispute in their family and it might be the reason behind his death, sources said.

On the other hand, the deceased’s wife and father alleged he was murdered.