Missing Class IX girl student found hanging in Ganjam

Mohana: Mystery shrouds the death of a Class IX girl student whose body was found hanging from a tree near Randaba Patrabasa Square in Ganjam district on Wednesday.

The minor girl had been missing since December 10. Police reached the spot upon being informed and recovered the body. The body was sent to a hospital for post-mortem.

While it is still unclear whether the girl committed suicide or somebody killed her, the police launched a probe to get a deep insight into the case.

According to sources, the deceased girl had gone missing on December 10. The family members had lodged a complaint with the police as they could not locate her despite a frantic search.