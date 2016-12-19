Miss World 2016: Puerto Rico’s Stephanie Del Valle wins title

Maryland (US): Puerto Rico’s Stephanie Del Valle has been crowned Miss World 2016. She won the top prize in the 66th edition of the pageant held this year in the United States.
The first runner-up was Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramirez of the Dominican Republic, while Indonesia’s Natasha Mannuela took third place.
Contestants from more than 100 countries took part in the beauty pageant, held at National Harbor near Washington, DC. India’s Priyadarshini Chatterjee only made it to the top 20.
Contestants from Kenya and Catriona Gray of the Philippines also were in the final five.
The last time an Indian won the Miss World crown was Priyanka Chopra in 2000. Other Indians who won the title in the past include Reita Faria (1966), Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997) and Yukta Mookhey (1999).