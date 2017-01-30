International

Miss France Iris Mittenaere crowned Miss Universe 2017

Iris Mittenaere

Manila:  Iris Mittenaere from France has been crowned the new Miss Universe during the 65th edition of the pageant, while Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier was named first runner up.

24 year old Iris is a Parisian native, currently pursuing a degree in dental surgery. Out of the 86 contestants in the finals, Iris survived the evening gown, swimsuit and numerous Q&A rounds. She takes over from the until now reigning Miss Universe, Pia Wurtzbach from Philippines.

Indias Roshmitha Harimurthy failed to advance to the top 13 of the contest, which saw Andrea Tovar from Colombia emerge as second runner up.

Roshmitha wasnt the only India connect at this year’s pageant. Sushmita Sen, who won the pageant in 1994.

