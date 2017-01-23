Misleading ads for traditional medicine under Centre’s scanner

Latest News Update

New Delhi: The Ministry of AYUSH has tasked the advertising industry to observe misleading advertisements of traditional systems of medicine in domains such as ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy.

Usually, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) scans the advertisements based on complaints it receives.

These will include advertisements on ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, unani, siddha and homeopathy medicines, treatment and related services.

“If any advertisement making claims for diseases and disorders, in violation of the notification issued by our ministry for indications that have been prohibited from claiming, are immediately brought to our attention” said Ajit M. Sharan, Secretary, and the Ministry of AYUSH.

The observation will comprehensively monitor these advertisements across 900 publications and 500 TV channels.

