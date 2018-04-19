Mishap averted after staff detects crack on rail track in Odisha

Headlines

Balasore: Passengers on-board Kharagpur-Bhubaneswar Fast Passenger train had a close shave today as timely detection of a crack on the tracks near Kesharpur under Bahanaga block in Balasore district, averted a possible mishap.

As per reports, a gap of around 8 inch developed on the Kharagpur-Bhubaneswar Up Line. Railway personnel were immediately pressed into service to carry out repair work.

A railway official attributed the crack to a damaged concrete slab under the railway track. “The track was repaired on a war footing and train services resumed thereafter,” the official added.

Earlier on late April 14 night, five wagons of a goods train heading towards Tata from Dhamra port had got detached from the engine and the train arrived at Khantapada station in Balasore district covering a distance of about 2 km without the wagons.

On April 18, 22 coaches of Ahmedabad-Puri Express had also rolled down without engine from Titlagarh railway station. A possible mishap was averted after staff put stones on the track and brought the train to a halt in the night.

