Miscreants vandalise petrol pump in Bhadrak, flee with Rs 4L

Bhadrak: Unidentified miscreants vandalised a petrol pump in Dhamnagar area of Bhadrak district on Sunday and allegedly looted Rs 4 lakh after beating the staff black and blue.

The incident took place at a petrol pump located near Guhalia under Dhamnagar police limits in the district.

According to sources, the miscreants attacked the petrol pump workers over suspected past rivalry and beat them up mercilessly before fleeing the spot.

The desperadoes allegedly vandalised the petrol pump properties and made away with a cash amount of Rs 4 lakh, sources added.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident. The CCTV footages are being checked by the cops to identify the attackers, sources further informed.