State at Large

Miscreants torch truck in Koraput, Maoists’ hand suspected

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Miscreants torch truck

Narayanpatna: Unidentified miscreants torched a truck near Tikarpada under Bandhugaon police limits in Koraput district on Saturday night.

Though the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, Maoists’ hand is suspected.

According to reports, around 10 armed men intercepted the truck and terrorized the driver. Later they set fire to the vehicle around 10.30 pm yesterday.

“All the miscreants were armed with sharp weapons. They detained the truck and attacked me. Later, they torched the vehicle,” said driver of the truck.

Police has launched a probe into the incident.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Papu Pom Pom Papu Pom Pom
3.1K
Headlines

Papu Pom Pom critical, likely to be air-lifted to Delhi AIIMS
lovebirds commit suicide lovebirds commit suicide
2.6K
Headlines

Rejected by families, lovebirds commit suicide
Humsafar Express Humsafar Express
2.3K
Headlines

Indore-Puri Humsafar Express train flagged off by Sumitra Mahajan
To Top