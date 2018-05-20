Miscreants torch truck in Koraput, Maoists’ hand suspected

Narayanpatna: Unidentified miscreants torched a truck near Tikarpada under Bandhugaon police limits in Koraput district on Saturday night.

Though the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, Maoists’ hand is suspected.

According to reports, around 10 armed men intercepted the truck and terrorized the driver. Later they set fire to the vehicle around 10.30 pm yesterday.

“All the miscreants were armed with sharp weapons. They detained the truck and attacked me. Later, they torched the vehicle,” said driver of the truck.

Police has launched a probe into the incident.