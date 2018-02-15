Headlines

Miscreants torch Bank of India ATM at Soro

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
ATM

Balasore: Antisocial activities remain unabated in the district as some unidentified miscreants reportedly set an ATM of Bank of India afire at Uttereswar market under Soro police limits on last night.

The incident came to light when police patrolling team spotted the ATM being engulfed in flames following which they called fire tenders from Soro and the fire was doused.

Police suspect that the miscreants torched the cash kiosk after loot. However, the exact amount of the loot is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the Soro police have started an investigation into the incident.

