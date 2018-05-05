Miscreants snatch away Rs 6 lakh from woman in Cuttack

Cuttack: Two bike-borne miscreants reportedly snatched away Rs six lakh from a woman in front of Madhupatna police station in Cuttack city on Saturday.

According to reports, the woman was on her way to Jagatsinghpur on a motorcycle with her brother after withdrawing Rs six lakh from a branch of State Bank of India (SBI) at Link Road.

Two bike-borne miscreants intercepted the duo and snatched away the bag containing the cash from the woman and fled the spot.

A complaint in this regard has been lodged at Madhupatna police station.

Police have launched a probe into the loot. Police suspect that the looters might have followed the victims after they withdrew the money and later committed the crime at an isolated place.