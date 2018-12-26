Miscreants slit throat of devotee in Puri

Puri: Miscreants allegedly slit the throat of a devotee after looting valuables from him near Jagannathballav parking lot in Puri district on Wednesday.

The injured person has been identified as Pramod Jena of Balasore.

According to sources, Pramod was returning from Srimandir after darshan this morning when miscreants snatched his gold chain and purse. During the scuffle, the miscreants attacked Pramod with a sharp weapon and fled from the spot.

Pramod sustained critical injuries on his neck and head.

He was rescued and admitted to the Puri district headquarters hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Police have launched a probe into the matter on the basis of his complaint.