Miscreants slit girls’s throat

Khurda: A girl was critical after some miscreants slit her throat in the middle of the road at Kiajheri near Malipada here.The girl was identified as Rupali Badjena (aged 20), daughter of late Balkrushna Badjena.

The incident occurred during afternoon on Tuesday when Rupali was on her to attend to her sewing training classes. From near about 100 metres from her home, some miscreants attacked her from behind, by which she was severely injured at her throat. She was then immediately rushed to a local hospital here. Later, condition being critical, she was shifted a provate hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment.

Jankia Police IIC Mrunaya Senapati has said that the initial investigation into the case shows that the incifent might have occurred due to one-sided love.

However, he said the details of the case can be ascertained after further investigation into the matter.