Miscreants ransack ATM point in foiled bid to loot cash in Angul

Angul: Unidentified miscreants have ransacked an ATM point at Amalapada area in Angul district last night in a bid to loot cash.

The loot attempt came to fore this morning after some customers reached the Amalapada IDBI ATM to draw money and found it vandalized. They immediately took the matter to the notice of bank authorities. After officials reached the unit and took stock of it, the teller machine was found dug with a shovel. A lock of a small room located inside the unit was also broken.

While Amalapada police is investigation into the matter reaching the spot it is still not clear whether any cash is missing from the ATM or not.