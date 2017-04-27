Miscreants opened fire at Sarpanch’s Son

Niali: In yet another incident of the deteriorating law and order situation in Niali block of Cuttack district, a youth was shot by some unidentified miscreants in Sadansa panchayat yesterday, following which tension triggered the locality.

The victim, identified as Susanta Mohanty being critically injured was rushed to the SCB Medical in Cuttack and doctors stated his condition being stable. He is the son of Sadansa gram panchayat Sarpanch Arta Mohanty.

While the reason behind the deadly attack is yet to be ascertained, police suspects that Susanta might have been attacked over any past enmity. The miscreants opened fire at him and flee on a motorcycle.

After being informed, police rushed to spot and stated probe into the matter.