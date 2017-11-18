PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Miscreants open fire on hospital security guard in state capital

Pragativadi News Service
opened fire

Bhubaneswar: Six miscreants on Friday evening opened fire at a security guard of a private hospital here over past enmity.

Reportedly, the miscreants came in a car with one Nakula Mahakud of Maliapada in the city outskirts and intercepted the victim, Pabitra Sethi (25) while he was on his way to the hospital at Shyampur under Khandagiri police limits here.

Sethi was shot in his left leg and abdomen following which he made a narrow escape after the anti-socials attempted to shoot him for the third time.

The staff of hospital’s parking lot rushed to Sethi’s rescue, but the miscreants managed to flee from the spot in their car.

The victim being injured was rushed to the hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

This happens to be second such firing incident in less than ten days after a liquor salesman was shot near Balakati.

