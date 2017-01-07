Miscreants who misbehaved with girls identified

Bhubaneswar: Miscreants who had misbehaved with three girls at Magnet Square in Patia on Friday have been identified by the Commissionerate Police while a motorcycle has also been seized in connection with the case.

Bhubaneswar DCP Satyabrat Bhoi said three miscreants have been identified in the incident and a video footage, provided by one of the victims, of the men abusing the girls and their male friend is also being investigated. “The miscreants will soon be arrested. We have also seized a motor cycle belonging to the eve teasers,” he said.

Meanwhile, police is also probing into the allegation by the girls that even after informing police, there was no help from police after which later they filed a case at the Nandankanan police station. “We are also probing into the reason regarding late action by police,” said Bhoi.