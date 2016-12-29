Miscreants looted valuables from 4 morning walkers

Bhubaneswar: Unidentified miscreants looted mobile phones and gold chains from four morning walkers near Lingipur on the outskirts of the capital city on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place when some bike-borne miscreants allegedly attacked the morning walkers with chopper, looted valuables and fled the spot soon after committing the crime.

One victim, named Prabhas Kumar Sahoo serving as a senior official in a local daily, said that while he was on his morning walk between 6.50 and 7 am on the byepass road towards Sai Mandir, he noticed that some people were holding discussion as used to be normally during morning walk. After covering of about 100 metres, he was intercepted by the same people. By the time he realized that they were the miscreants who were earlier on their looting spree. They demanded his gold ring and before he could resist, one of the goons had already snatched the ring from his finger. Then one threatened him with a chopper and snatched his gold chain. He was attacked on his leg.

As per sources, the miscreants on the same morning had looted valuables from other three persons also.

A complaint in this regard has been registered with Dhauli Police. Following the complaint, police has launched a manhunt to nab the looters.