Miscreants loot Rs 9 lakh from bank in Odisha

Balasore: In a broad daylight robbery, unidentified miscreants looted Rs 9 lakh at gunpoint from Bank of India’s Nuabazar branch in Jaleswar area of Balasore district today.

According to reports, five miscreants entered the bank at around 3.15 pm posing as customers and threatened the bank officials with weapons.

They decamped with two bikes looting Rs 9 lakh from the cash counter in less than five minutes.

A team of senior police officials rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the loot by examining CCTV camera footage.