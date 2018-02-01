Headlines

Miscreants loot Rs 9 lakh from bank in Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
bank

Balasore: In a broad daylight robbery, unidentified miscreants looted Rs 9 lakh at gunpoint from Bank of India’s Nuabazar branch in Jaleswar area of Balasore district today.

According to reports, five miscreants entered the bank at around 3.15 pm posing as customers and threatened the bank officials with weapons.

They decamped with two bikes looting Rs 9 lakh from the cash counter in less than five minutes.

A team of senior police officials rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the loot by examining CCTV camera footage.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

rape rape
917
Headlines

Another woman raped by father-in-law in Odisha
gang raped gang raped
912
Crime

Class-IX girl abducted, gang raped in Odisha
Ekamra Walks Ekamra Walks
851
Twin City

Architecture students from Mangalore join XUB counterparts to learn Kalingan temple style
To Top