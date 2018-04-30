Miscreants loot Rs 8 lakh, gold jewellery in Gajapati

Paralakhemundi: Unidentified miscreants have looted cash and gold jewellery worth lakhs last night breaking into the house of V.V. Ravana Murty, a resident in Rajadanda Sahi area under Paralakhemundi police limits in Gajapati district.

According to reports, Murty was on a visit to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh along with his family for a health check-up when the loot took place.

A group of burglars broke open the locks of the main gate and entered his house late in the night. They decamped with cash worth Rs 8 lakh and gold jewellery weighing around 70 gram.

The loot came to light in the morning after a milkman reached Murty’s house to deliver milk and found its gate and doors open. He called up police and informed the incident.

A team of Paralakhemundi police led by IIC Babuli Nayak has launched investigation reaching the spot.