Crime

Miscreants loot Rs 8 lakh from bank in Angul

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
loot

Angul: Unidentified miscreants have looted around Rs 8 lakh from the United Central Cooperative bank’s Pallahara branch in Angul district late on Friday night.

The incident came to light today when the staff reached the bank around 10 am.

A window from backside of the branch was found broken this morning following which the bank officials informed local police about the incident.

The Pallahara police rushed to the spot and launched investigation into the matter. Police said the number of miscreants involved in the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Though it is claimed that around Rs 8 lakh has been looted the loot amount is yet to be ascertained.

The miscreants have reportedly looted cash and gold ornaments from the bank while the exact cash amount can be ascertained only after verification, said Pallahara SDPO Jasobanta Samal adding a forensic team will also assist in the investigation and the work to examine the CCTV footage has begun.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zaira Wasim Zaira Wasim
1.3K
Headlines

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim molestation case: CM Mehbooba Mufti calls for strict action
elephants elephants
1.0K
State at Large

Elephant herd creates panic on NH 215 in Keonjhar
Hockey World League Hockey World League
882
Headlines

HWL Final: Naveen awards Rs 10 lakh to each Team India player after win against Germany

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top