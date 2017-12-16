Miscreants loot Rs 8 lakh from bank in Angul

Angul: Unidentified miscreants have looted around Rs 8 lakh from the United Central Cooperative bank’s Pallahara branch in Angul district late on Friday night.

The incident came to light today when the staff reached the bank around 10 am.

A window from backside of the branch was found broken this morning following which the bank officials informed local police about the incident.

The Pallahara police rushed to the spot and launched investigation into the matter. Police said the number of miscreants involved in the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Though it is claimed that around Rs 8 lakh has been looted the loot amount is yet to be ascertained.

The miscreants have reportedly looted cash and gold ornaments from the bank while the exact cash amount can be ascertained only after verification, said Pallahara SDPO Jasobanta Samal adding a forensic team will also assist in the investigation and the work to examine the CCTV footage has begun.