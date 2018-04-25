Miscreants loot Rs 7.80 lakh from toll plaza staff at gunpoint in Rourkela

Rourkela: In yet another broad daylight robbery, unidentified miscreants looted Rs 7.80 lakh from two staff of a toll plaza on Rourkela-Sambalpur Biju Expressway at gunpoint in Sundargarh district on Wednesday.

Reportedly, while two staff of the Laing toll booth were heading towards a bank on a motorbike to deposit the cash, the duo was intercepted by three miscreants near Jhagarapur.

Brandishing gun, the looters snatched away the bag containing cash and fled the spot soon after committing the crime.

Meanwhile, police have launched investigation into the incident by interrogating a security guard. It is also suspected that some staff of the toll plaza might have been involved in the loot.

Besides, various roads in the area have been sealed to nab the looters.