State at Large

Miscreants loot Rs 6 lakh from private bank in Khurda

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Khurda

Khurda: In another incident of broad daylight robbery, armed miscreants looted Rs 6 lakh from a private bank at Samantrapur under the Town Police limits here on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 2.30 pm when some SHG members had come to deposit the collections. The four miscreants armed with guns and other lethal weapons barged into the bank, located on the first floor and terrorized the bank staff and some customers at gunpoint and decamped with the money. Surprisingly, the bank did not have any security guard.

Two of the miscreants were wearing and before leaving the bank they smashed the CCTV cameras and took the hard disk with them from which it can be said that they are professionals.  The police have rushed to the spot and investigating into the incident.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zeena Samal Zeena Samal
7.4K
Entertainment

More pics from inside Zeena and Rudra’s reception party
Zaira Wasim Zaira Wasim
1.2K
Headlines

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim molestation case: CM Mehbooba Mufti calls for strict action
Odisha Odisha
860
Headlines

Heavy rainfall from December 7 but no cyclone in Odisha: IMD

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top