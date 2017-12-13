Miscreants loot Rs 6 lakh from private bank in Khurda

Khurda: In another incident of broad daylight robbery, armed miscreants looted Rs 6 lakh from a private bank at Samantrapur under the Town Police limits here on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 2.30 pm when some SHG members had come to deposit the collections. The four miscreants armed with guns and other lethal weapons barged into the bank, located on the first floor and terrorized the bank staff and some customers at gunpoint and decamped with the money. Surprisingly, the bank did not have any security guard.

Two of the miscreants were wearing and before leaving the bank they smashed the CCTV cameras and took the hard disk with them from which it can be said that they are professionals. The police have rushed to the spot and investigating into the incident.