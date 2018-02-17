Headlines

Miscreants loot Rs 6 lakh from Bazaar branch of SBI in Sundargarh, one held

Pragativadi News Service
Rourkela: In a broad daylight robbery, armed unidentified miscreants looted Rs 6 lakh from Bazaar branch of State Bank of India (SBI) under town police limits in Sundargarh district on Saturday afternoon.

According to reports, at least four armed miscreants barged into the bank and terrorized the bank staffers and customers. Later they decamped with Rs 6 lakh from cash counter.

However, the locals managed to nab one of the miscreants while he was attempting to flee and handed him over to police.

The arrested person is being quizzed and a manhunt has started to nab the others involved in the loot, said a police official.

