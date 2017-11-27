Crime

Miscreants loot Rs 5 lakh from petrol pump in Bolangir

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
loot

Bolangir: Unidentified miscreants have allegedly looted around Rs 5 lakh from a petrol pump located near private bust stand in Bolangir city last night.

The loot came to fore this morning when the petrol pump staffs joined duty and found window panes of the office vandalized. They immediately informed the incident to Balangir Town police who rushed to the spot and launched a probe.

The miscreants had managed to enter into the office premise of the petrol pump by cutting the window railings, police informed as cupboards were seen broken after the preliminary investigation.

Police are examining the CCTV footage and questioning the guards were deployed there.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

KIIT KIIT
3.5K
Headlines

KIIT varsity in QS BRICS University Rankings
Chilika Chilika
1.8K
Headlines

Feathered guests arrive at Chilika in Odisha
train derailment train derailment
1.3K
Headlines

3 killed, 9 injured in train derailment in Uttar Pradesh

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top