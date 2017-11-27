Miscreants loot Rs 5 lakh from petrol pump in Bolangir

Bolangir: Unidentified miscreants have allegedly looted around Rs 5 lakh from a petrol pump located near private bust stand in Bolangir city last night.

The loot came to fore this morning when the petrol pump staffs joined duty and found window panes of the office vandalized. They immediately informed the incident to Balangir Town police who rushed to the spot and launched a probe.

The miscreants had managed to enter into the office premise of the petrol pump by cutting the window railings, police informed as cupboards were seen broken after the preliminary investigation.

Police are examining the CCTV footage and questioning the guards were deployed there.