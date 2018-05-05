Miscreants loot Rs 36 lakh from two ATMs in Balasore

Balasore: Some unidentified miscreants on Friday looted Rs 36 lakh from two ATMs in Balasore district.

According to reports, the looters decamped with Rs 26 lakh from one ATM kiosk at Sunhaat and Rs 10 lakh from another SBI ATM kiosk at ITI Square and later set both the machines afire.

The incident came to fore after some locals saw the ATMs gutted and alerted police regarding the matter.

“It seems that the looters have used gas cutters to break open the ATMs and decamped with the money. Special police teams have been formed to trace out and nab them”, Balasore SP B Jugal Kishore informed.

Meanwhile, a team of forensic experts reached and collected evidences from the spot.