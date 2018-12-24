Miscreants loot Rs 3 lakh from parked car in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Unidentified miscreants looted Rs 3 lakh by breaking the window of a car parked in front of Tehsil office in Jharsuguda district on Monday.

According to sources, one identified as Suresh Chandra Sagar of Ramachipidihir parked his car in front of Tehsil office after withdrawing Rs 3 lakh from State bank and went for some other work.

However, miscreants managed to smell the huge amount of cash left in the care. The miscreants broke the window of the car and made away with the bag containing cash.

When Suresh returned, he found his car’s window glasses shattered and the cash missing. On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter, said a source.

Suresh has also lodged a written complaint with the police.