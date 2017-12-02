Crime

Miscreants loot Rs 25 lakh from ATM cash van at gunpoint

Pragativadi News Service
Rourkela: Unidentified bike-borne miscreants looted Rs 25 lakh at gunpoint from a cash van near Sorada under Bisra police limits in Rourkela last night.

According to reports, at around 9 pm four bike-borne miscreants looted the cash after intercepting the cash van of State Bank of India (SBI) and terrorizing the staff at gunpoint while they were on way to load the cash in an ATM machine at Sorada.

Sources said the miscreants were heavily armed with firearms and other weapons and intercepted the van near Sorada Square after chasing it for a few distance.

They snatched away the cash bags after snatching the rifle of the security guard of the cash van and decamped from the spot.

Bisra police rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry after being intimated by the bank staffs later in the night.

