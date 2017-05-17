Miscreants loot Rs 12L from BOI ATM in Jatni

Bhubaneswar: In yet another ATM loot incident in Twin City, unidentified miscreants looted Rs12 lakh from an ATM of the Bank of India (BOI) at Jatni in Khurda district.

Shockingly, the miscreants looted the cash from the ATM located at Taraboi under Jatni police limits by hacking its password. After a written complaint, the Jatni police have started a probe into the incident.

However, the miscreants have taken the CCTV’s hard disk to hide their identity.

Worth mentioning here that password is known to very few people and even the concerned bank officials do not know it. Only the agencies refilling cash in the ATMs are aware of it. So it is suspected that somebody connected with the ATM cash management agencies might be involved in the heist.

Earlier, the Commisssionerate police had busted a gang and arrested some miscreants, who had looted ATMs without breaking or damaging the machine.