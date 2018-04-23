Miscreants loot Rs 1.37 lakh at gun point in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: Two unidentified miscreants looted Rs 1.37 lakh at gun point from an employee of a shop near Randia railway over-bridge here on Monday.

According to reports, one Manoj Mandal, an employee of Krishna Ply shop, was on his way to the bank to deposit the cash. However, two bike-borne men intercepted him near the Randia railway over-bridge and snatched the cash and a cheque of Rs 30,000 threatening them at gun point.

Later, Mandal informed about the matter to his owner who reached the spot along with the local police.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.