Miscreants loot photo jounalist’s house in Puri

Puri: Two miscreants looted a photo journalist’s house in Puri. The incident took place on Sunday early morning in Balighat Bhartipur area of Puri.

As per sources, around 4 a.m this morning the miscreants entered into the photo journalist Sarat Patra’s house, while they were asleep.

The miscreants attacked journalist Sarat and his wife Archana with a sharp weapon and looted cash and other ornaments, as per complaint.

Archana has been injured in the attacks. After preliminary treatment she recovered, sources said.

On being reported about the incident Sadar police and scientific team arrived on the spot and has started the investigation.