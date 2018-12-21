Miscreants loot jewellery shop at gunpoint in Balasore

Balasore: Unidentified miscreants looted a jewellery shop after putting its owner at gunpoint near Kuamada on the Soro-Anantapur road in Balasore district on Thursday night.

According to sources, the miscreants waylaid the shop owner Laxmidhar Sahoo, while he was on his way to home, near Adanaga Bazaar under Soro police limits late night.

The miscreants threatened Sahoo by brandishing guns and snatched away the shop keys from him. Then, they entered the shop and made away with nearly 100 grams of gold jewellery.

The desperadoes also tied up Sahoo’s hands and legs and dumped him in nearby farmland before decamping with his bike, sources said.

Some locals found Sahoo shouting for help this morning and rescued him.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident. As per available information, the cops are scanning the CCTV footage of the jewellery shop to identify the looters.