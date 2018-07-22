Crime

Miscreants loot jewellery by digging tunnel into shop in Khurda

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
loot

Jatni: A gang of unidentified miscreants decamped with gold ornaments and cash worth over several lakhs of rupees from a jewellery shop at Jatni town in Khurda district on Saturday night.

According to sources the robbers entered Gold Plaza jewellery shop by digging a 2-feet long tunnel from a roadside drain. The store owner, Mahesh Kumar Santada informed the police today morning after he found the jewellery missing.

A police team along with a scientific team and dog squad reached the spot and launched an investigation. According to police, the robbers accomplished the loot taking advantage of the defunct cameras of the shop.

“The CCTV camera installed inside the shop had gone defunct for past two days. We are trying to analyse CCTV footage of some nearby shops and establishments to identify the accused persons,” Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahoo told the media.

