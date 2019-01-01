Miscreants loot ATM kiosk in Balasore

Balasore: Unidentified miscreants looted an ATM kiosk at Adabazaar under Simulia police limits in Balasore district late on Monday night.

The matter came to light after locals spotted the ATM vandalised and informed the same to the police.

According to sources, the miscreants entered an ATM counter of State Bank of India located at Adabazar and broke open the cash dispensing machine with a gas-cutter.

Police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. The exact amount of cash looted from the ATM is yet to be known.

