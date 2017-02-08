Crime

Miscreants kill mother, chop palms of sons in Keonjhar

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Keonjhar murder

Keonjhar: In a shocking incident in Daitari village of the district, miscreants attacked a family and hacked a female to death and chopped the palms of her sons by entering their house on Tuesday night.

The miscreants entered the house of OMC employee Mirza Majhi in Daitari’s Sector 4 and attacked his wife Sumitra Majhi (412) with a sharp sickle and chopped off the fingers and palms of their two sons, aged 16 and 17. The seriously injured sons have been admitted to a hospital.

Daitari police station IIC reached the spot on Wednesday morning and found the dead body of Sumitra. But so far police has not found any clue of the miscreants. The incident is speculated to be outcome of personal rivalry, property related feud or political rivalry.

