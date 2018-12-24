Miscreants hurl bombs, loot valuables worth Rs 40 lakh in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: Four unidentified miscreants looted gold ornaments worth Rs 40 lakh from a jewellery shop owner after hurling bombs on him near Ranpur bazaar in Nayagarh district last night.

According to sources, Babu Sahoo who runs a jewellery shop was returning home with a bag containing cash and ornaments. Meanwhile, four bike-borne miscreants chased and tried to waylaid him.

But when he did not stop his motorcycle, the miscreants hurled two bombs on him. The desperadoes then snatched the bag containing valuables at gunpoint and decamped from the spot.

On being informed, Ranapur police inspector-in-charge Baidyanath Bhoi along with a police team reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits, sources in police said.