Miscreants hurl bomb, loot Rs 3 lakh from goat trader in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: Unidentified miscreants today looted Rs 3.2 lakh after hurling crude bombs and attacking two persons near Kumundi village under Khandapada police limits in Nayagarh district.

According to reports, Mihir Nizamuddin, a goat trader and pickup van driver Yusuf Khan were on their way to Bisipur market from Bhubaneswar to purchase goats. When they reached near Kumundi village at about 3.30 am, a bomb was hurled at their vehicle following which the driver stopped the vehicle and came out of it. Acting on the plot, the miscreants attacked Mihir and Yusuf with sharp weapons and decamped with Rs 3.2 lakh cash from them.

On being informed, Khandapada police rushed to spot and the injured were admitted to Nayagarh District Headquarters Hospital. As their condition deteriorated, both have been shifted to a Bhubaneswar-based hospital.

Though no police complaint has been lodged yet, the miscreants are still at large.