Miscreants hurl bomb in city

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident some unidentified assailants hurled bombs in Aiginia area of city here on Tuesday evening, sources said.

As per information some miscreants pelted crude bombs at a potato godown in Aiginia area and fled. Huge explosion was reported as locals rushed to the spot.

So far as there have been no reports of any casualties or assessment of any destruction of properties have been made.

Reasons for the attack is yet to be ascertained as Khandagiri police have initiated investigations into the incident.