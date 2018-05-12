Miscreants decamp with Rs 11 lakh breaking ATM in Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: In yet another ATM loot incident in the State, unidentified miscreants looted around Rs 12 lakh by breaking an ATM in Mulisingh village under Tirtol police limits in the district last night.

The incident came to light after some passerby noticed the machine of Indian Overseas Bank broken and alerted police. Police and forensic teams rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the incident.

Bank officials reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.

Though the exact amount of money stolen from the machine is yet to be known, it is suspected that cash worth around Rs 11 lakh has been looted from it, a bank official informed.

“We have loaded Rs 17 lakh in the looted ATM at around 12 noon yesterday. However, cash to the tune of Rs 5 lakh had been withdrawn by customers till the same evening. Miscreants might have managed to decamp with around Rs 12 lakh,” he added.