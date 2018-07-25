Miscreants attack lady bank employees, loot cash

Konark: Two women sustained critical injuries after three unidentified miscreants attacked them with sharp weapons near Banipur-Gop road in Puri district and looted Rs 10, 10,000 in cash, from them on Wednesday afternoon.

Sources said the incident took place when the duo, said to bank employees were returning to the bank after collecting money from people of a nearby village.

Three unidentified men waylaid them and attacked their hands with sharp weapons. The desperadoes looted them in broad daylight and fled the spot.

Some locals spotted the women and rushed them to the nearby hospital in a profusely bleeding condition.

When informed, police reached the spot and launched to man hunt to nab the culprits.