Miscreants attack family in Bargarh village; woman killed, 3 critical

Bargarh: Four bike-borne miscreants allegedly attacked a family at Bairakhali village in Bargarh district last night killing a woman and critically injuring her husband and two sons.

While the woman, identified as Jayashree Meher (43), died on the way to the hospital, her husband and two sons were admitted to Bijepur hospital in a critical condition.

The injured were identified as Jayashree’s husband Khirod Meher (50) and two sons Devendra (18) and Balaram (25).

According to sources, four unidentified miscreants barged into their house last night and attacked them with sharp weapons. The murderous attack left Jayashree fatally injured and others critical.

On being informed, police reached the spot this morning and launched a probe into the incident.

Though the actual cause behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, the police have launched a manhunt to nab the miscreants, sources said.