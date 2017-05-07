Minsiters reshuffle: New ministers take oath; Portfolios assigned

Bhubaneswar: The new 10 ministers and two ministers promoted to cabinet picked by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik after 10 resigned on Saturday, took oath at the Raj Bhavan today. While the new ministers are assigned portfolios, there has been a massive reshuffle for the ministers retained in the cabinet and independent posts.

The 10 new ministers with two new cabinet ministers were inducted with an oath taking ceremony by Governor SC Jamir in presence of CM Naveen. The new ministers are: Surya Narayan Patro, Niranjan Pujari, Pratap Jena, Prafulla Samal, Shashi Bhushan Behera, Ananta Das, Sushant Singh, Nrusingha Sahoo, Chandrasarathi Behera and Maheswar Mohanty.

Eight ministers were sworn in as cabinet ministers today: Ramesh Majhi, Prafulla Mallick, Pratap Jena, Surya Narayan Patro, Maheswar Mohanty, Prafulla Samal, Niranjan Pujari, Sashibhushan Behera.

The new Ministers of State (Independent charge) sworn in today are: Nrusingha Charan Sahu, Ananta Das, Chandrasarathi Behera and Sushant Singh.

Here’s the reshuffled and newly inducted ministers with their portfolios:

New:

Surya Narayan Patro- Food and Consumer Welfare, Co-operation (cabinet)

Pratap Jena- Health and Family Welfare, Law minister (Cabinet)

Prafulla Samal- Women and Child department and Social Welfare (cabinet)

Sashi Bhushan Behera- Finance Minister ; Excise (cabinet)

Ananta Das- Higher Education

Sushant Singh- Labour minister and ESI

Nrusingha Sahoo- Commerce and Transport minister

Chandrasarathi Behera- Sports and Youth Services and IT

Maheswar Mohanty- Revenue and disaster management minister (cabinet)

Niranjan Pujari- Industries and Housing and Urban development (cabinet)

Reshuffled:

Ramesh Majhi- SC and ST Welfare (promoted to cabinet)

Prafulla Mallick: Energy, Steel and Mines (promoted to cabinet)

Bijayshree Routray- Forest and Environment minister

Badri Narayan Patro- School and Mass education; Science and Technology

Pradeep Maharathi- Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Supply

Damodar Rout- Agriculture minister; General Administration

Usha Devi- Planning and Co-ordination and Skill development and Technical education

Bikram Arukh- Parliamentary Affairs and Rural development and I and PR