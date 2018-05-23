Minor rape survivor ends life in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A minor girl, who was allegedly gang-raped by six persons in Sambalpur’s Sasan police jurisdiction, committed suicide by hanging herself on Wednesday.

The minor girl hanged herself in her room while other family members were away. She was gang-raped by six persons May 2. All the six accused in the case were arrested and languishing in jail.

She might have lost her mental balance after going through the ordeal and took the extreme step, sources said.

On the other hand, in view of the sensitivity of the case, the police concluded the investigation process and filed the charge-sheet against the accused in the court within 15 days. However, the suicide of the survivor has shocked one and all.

According to sources, the accused persons had forcibly taken the girl and gang-raped her on May 2. She was rescued in a critical condition.

After the arrest of the accused, their medical examinations were conducted which confirmed the rape. As the case was filed under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the charge-sheet was filed in 15 days for speedy trial of the case.