Minor IAS reshuffle

Bhubaneswar, May 19: The state government on Saturday effected a minor reshuffle in the IAS cadre transferring four officers.

As per the notification issued by the government, the principal secretary, labour & ESI department Anu Garg has been given additional charges of the Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti department.

Chithra Arumugam, who is presently serving as commissioner-cum-secretary of Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti department has been appointed as the special secretary of the Planning and Convergence department.

Director, NRLM and ex-officio additional secretary of the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department Pranab Jyoti Nath has been posted as director of Industries, Odisha. Smruti Ranjan Pradhan, who is the present director, industries has been appointed as the NRLM director.