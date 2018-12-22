Minor girl’s body recovered from pond in Nayagarh village

Nayagarh: The body of a minor girl has been recovered from a pond in Nimani village of Nayagarh district yesterday. The deceased has been identified as Swagatika Sethi of the same village.

As per sources, Swagatika went missing three days ago after she went to the pond for a bath. Her family members carried out a frantic search and later lodged a missing complaint with the police.

Few locals spotted Swagatika’s body floating in the pond and alerted police and her family members of the same. Later, her body was fished out of the pond.

While cops have sent the body for postmortem, Swagatika’s family members have levelled abduction and murder allegations. An investigation into the matter is underway, police said.