Minor girl torture: Accused arrested

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Minor girl torture

Cuttack: Police today arrested a woman from CDA area in the city on charges of assaulting a four-year-old girl a day after the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) lodged a complaint.

Following the complaint of Child Line, we have registered a case under Section 323 of IPC and 75 of Juvenile Justice Act at CDA sector Phase II police station, informed ACP Pramod Rath said.

“The accused, Priya Mishra alias Pranati Roul has been arrested and will be forwarded to court. The child’s parents who are staying in Delhi will also be called for interrogation,” the ACP said.

According to reports, the Childline officials on Tuesday had rescued a 4-year-old girl who was being tortured and beaten up in an inhuman manner by her aunt in CDA Sector-11.

The child, Payal Nayak was admitted to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (SVPPGIP) or Sishu Bhawan.

