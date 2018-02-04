Minor girl stabbed to death by youth in Khordha

Khordha: Police arrested a youth today for allegedly stabbing a minor girl to death in Chakradharpur village under Balugaon police limits in Khordha district last night.

The arrested has been identified as D Gouri from Balugaon area.

According to reports, the accused attacked the victim, identified as one Rabindra Sahoo’s daughter of Chakradharpur at around 7.30 pm last evening while she was returning from a beauty parlour where she was employed.

The accused stabbed the girl multiple times with a knife and then pushed her into a nullah located beside Chakradharpur-Balugaon Road.

The victim was found in a critical condition near the nullah by some locals and was rushed to Balugaon CHC. She was later shifted to MKCG Hospital in Berhampur where succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

Balugaon Police arrested the accused based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father. Police have also seized the weapon used in the crime along with the blood stained clothes of the accused.

Later, Khurda SP reached the spot and formed a special police team to investigate into the matter.